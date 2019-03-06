Bruins RW Johansson out after upper-body injury

Boston Bruins RW Marcus Johansson was knocked out of Tuesday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes early in the first period after a collision with Micheal Ferland.

The team announced he has an upper-body injury and would not return.

The collision appeared to be shoulder to shoulder, but Johannson stayed down on the ice for a while and had to be helped to his feet before slowly making his way to the locker room.

Johannson was acquired from the New Jersey Devils at last week's trade deadline for second- and fourth-round picks.

He has been playing on the second line with center David Krejci and left wing Jake DeBrusk.