Bruins' Johansson sidelined with lung contusion

Boston right wing Marcus Johansson was diagnosed with a lung contusion following a collision with Hurricanes forward Micheal Ferland in Tuesday night's game, the Bruins announced.

Johansson spent the night at Massachusetts General Hospital for tests and evaluation and was released Wednesday. He will be re-evaluated in about a week, the team said.

Marcus Johansson was a trade deadline acquisition for the Bruins. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

The collision appeared to be shoulder to shoulder, but Johansson stayed down on the ice for a while and had to be helped to his feet before slowly making his way to the locker room.

Johansson was acquired from the New Jersey Devils at last week's trade deadline for second- and fourth-round picks. He has a history of injuries that resulted in him playing only 29 games in 2017-18.

He has been playing on the second line with center David Krejci and left wing Jake DeBrusk and has one assist since joining the team.