Avalanche All-Star Landeskog out 4-6 weeks

Colorado Avalanche All-Star forward Gabriel Landeskog will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, head coach Jared Bednar announced Friday.

Landeskog was hurt midway through the third period of Thursday night's game against the Dallas Stars after he collided with Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop.

Editor's Picks NHL Power Rankings: Reasons for optimism for all 31 teams Some teams are eyeing the playoffs. Others, not so much. But there's hope for the future for all of them. Plus, our updated league-wide ranks.

Landeskog, 26, has recorded career highs this season with 33 goals, including a league-leading nine game-winners, and 69 points.

The Avalanche captain has appeared in 574 NHL games since being drafted second overall by Colorado in 2011.

The Avalanche are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference with 70 points, four points behind the Minnesota Wild for the last wild-card spot.