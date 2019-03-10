Flyers' Voracek banned 2 games for Boychuk hit

Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek was suspended two games by the NHL on Sunday for his hit on New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk.

In the third period of the Flyers' eventual 5-2 victory Saturday, Boychuk pinched in aggressively in the offensive zone. Voracek saw him coming, leaned in his direction and a collision ensued. Boychuk tumbled to the ice and had to be helped off.

As he left, Boychuk pointed to Voracek in the penalty box and said, "I'm going to get you."

Philadelphia's Jakub Voracek has been suspended for two games for Interference on NY Islanders' Johnny Boychuk. https://t.co/9YI9Jhc1oU — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 10, 2019

After the game at the Nassau Coliseum, Voracek said he didn't agree with getting a five-minute major for interference.

"It's a tough hit," he said. "You know, he's getting off the ice, he's pointing at me like it's a WrestleMania or something. Pointing at me like it's a WrestleMania. Come on, it's a hockey game. ... He's the guy that was sucker-punching 19-year-old Nolan Patrick last year in the end of a game. He's going to do that? Give me a break."

In the video explaining the reason for the ban, the league said that Voracek's hit merited supplemental discipline because of the great distance both players were from the puck, his contact with Boychuk's head and the force of the hit.

Voracek, 29, hasn't been suspended or fined previously. The winger has 18 goals and 61 points in 66 games this season.

The 35-year-old Boychuk has 17 points in 67 games for an Islanders team battling for a playoff spot.