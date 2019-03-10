Blues top scorer Tarasenko out at least 10 days

The St. Louis Blues announced Sunday that leading goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko will be sidelined at least 10 days with an upper body injury.

The team said Tarasenko, who leads the Blues with 28 goals this season, will be re-evaluated after that 10-day time period.

He suffered the injury in Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings, a 4-0 victory for the Blues, and missed Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks with the injury.

Tarasenko, in his seventh season, is second on the Blues with 58 points.

The Blues are currently third in the Central Division with a 36-25-7 record.