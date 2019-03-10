Canucks sign top prospect Hughes to deal

Quinn Hughes, selected seventh overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2018 NHL draft, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the club on Sunday. He is expected to join the team in Vancouver on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old defenseman saw his sophomore season at the University of Michigan come to an end Saturday when the Wolverines were swept out of the Big Ten tournament by the University of Minnesota.

Hughes led Michigan in scoring in 2018-19 with 33 points in 32 games and finished his NCAA career with 62 points in 69 games. As a freshman, he was a key part of the Wolverines squad that reached the 2018 men's Frozen Four.

"Quinn is an exceptional skater, strong on the puck and plays with creativity," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement announcing the signing. "We're excited for Quinn to join our team and continue to grow his game as a member of the Vancouver Canucks."

On top of his two-year collegiate career, Hughes also has represented the United States in multiple IIHF world championship events, winning medals in all of them. He has an Under-18 World Championship gold and a World Junior Championship silver and bronze medal; and last year, he captured a bronze medal at the World Championship, where he was Team USA's youngest player.

Hughes, a native of Orlando, Florida, was recently ranked No. 2 in ESPN's list of the top 50 affiliated NHL prospects.