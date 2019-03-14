        <
        >

          Sharks D Simek needs knee ligament surgery

          3:03 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek needs surgery for torn ligaments in his right knee.

          General manager Doug Wilson said Thursday that Simek tore his ACL and MCL after a hit in Tuesday night's win against Winnipeg.

          Simek has one goal and eight assists in 41 games this season. He has mostly been paired with Brent Burns.

          The first-place Sharks have depth at defense and will move Joakim Ryan into the lineup. Erik Karlsson remains sidelined by a groin injury but is expected to be healthy for the playoffs.

