Malkin week-to-week with upper-body injury

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan confirmed after the Penguins' 2-1 loss Sunday to the Flyers.

Malkin did not play in the game, after taking a crosscheck to the midsection from former teammate Robert Bortuzzo during Saturday's loss to the Blues.

After the hit, Malkin stayed on the ice for a while before returning to the Pittsburgh bench. He returned and finished out the game but was unable to go Sunday.

Malkin has 21 goals and 50 assists in 66 games this season.