The St. Louis Blues are getting Vladimir Tarasenko back at a great time.

The team announced that he will be in the lineup against the Oilers Tuesday after a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury.

St. Louis went 1-2-2 in those games but still held on to third place in the Central Division, two points ahead of the Stars with 10 games to play.

Tarasenko leads the Blues with 28 goals this season.