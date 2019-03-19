Capitals to celebrate Cup win at White House

The Washington Capitals will go to the White House on Monday to celebrate their Stanley Cup championship.

The Capitals will continue the NHL's tradition of visiting the sitting president at the White House. The NBA's Golden State Warriors and NFL's Philadelphia Eagles did not visit President Donald Trump after winning championships.

The Capitals won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history last June against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In the aftermath of winning the title, the Capitals were split on attending the White House and celebrating with Trump.

Devante Smith-Pelly, who had eight points during the team's playoff run last year and is black, said he would not attend. He has since been released in a salary-cap-cutting move and plays for the team's AHL affiliate. Star Alex Ovechkin was in favor of going.

The Clemson Tigers, winners of the College Football Playoff, did attend and were given a spread of fast food.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.