          Isles' Filppula out 4 weeks, Eberle day-to-day

          11:47 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The New York Islanders lost more than first place Tuesday night. The team announced Wednesday that forward Valtteri Filppula will be out four weeks with an upper-body injury.

          Fellow forward Jordan Eberle was also listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

          The Islanders were routed 5-0 at home by the Bruins on Tuesday to fall behind the Capitals in the Metropolitan Division.

          Losing Filppula and Eberle for an extended period would hurt a team that already struggles to put the puck in the net. Filppula, 35, has 15 goals and 29 points this season. Eberle, 28, has 14 goals and 31 points.

