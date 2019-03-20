        <
          Lightning defenseman Girardi out indefinitely

          1:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WASHINGTON -- Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

          The team announced Girardi's status Wednesday before visiting the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals. Girardi has missed the past five games.

          Coach Jon Cooper says the 34-year-old's absence means the Presidents' Trophy-winning Lightning will continue to rely on midseason acquisition Jan Rutta.

          Tampa Bay also is without defenseman Anton Stralman, who has missed the past six games with a lower-body injury. Cooper says Stralman won't play on this three-game road trip at the Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes and St. Louis Blues but is a possibility to play next week.

          The Lightning have wrapped up first place in the NHL and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs and still have nine games left.

