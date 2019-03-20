Red Wings keep goalie Howard for 14th season

Goaltender Jimmy Howard was the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline, but the Red Wings held on to him, and they'll have him for another year as well.

The 34-year-old signed a one-year contract extension with Detroit on Wednesday and will return to the only NHL team he's ever known for a 14th season.

TSN reports that the deal has a $5.1 million average annual value, but $1.1 million of that is tied up in playoff bonuses, so if the Wings don't make the postseason next year, he will earn $4 million.

Howard is in the final season of a six-year, $31.75 million contract that carries a $5.292 million salary-cap hit.

Howard is 19-20-5 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .908 save percentage this season. The numbers are among the worst of his career, but the Red Wings have struggled as a team, amassing the third-worst record in the league.

Howard is a two-time All-Star. He has played in the third-most games as a goalie in Red Wings history. He's third in franchise wins.