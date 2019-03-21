Hawks-Flyers to open next season in Prague

The Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers will play their 2019-20 season opening game Oct. 4 in Prague, Czech Republic, the NHL announced Thursday.

The league also said the Buffalo Sabres will play two games against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Stockholm, Sweeden on Nov. 8 and 9 as part of the 2019 Global Series.

The Blackhawks and Flyers will complete their training camps next season in Europe and then play a number of exhibition games.

The Blackhawks will face off against Eisbären Berlin on Sept. 29 in Berlin, Germany, and the Flyers will play Lausanne HC on Sept. 30 in Lausanne, Switzerland, as part of 2019 NHL Global Series Challenge.

Chicago, Buffalo and Tampa Bay have all played regular-season games in Europe, but the Flyers will be making their debut there.