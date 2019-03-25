        <
        >

          Preds loan Watson to AHL after reinstatement

          1:14 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators have put forward Austin Watson on a long-term injury loan to their American Hockey League affiliate, a week after he earned reinstatement from the NHL.

          The Predators announced Monday they have assigned Watson and forward Miikka Salomaki to the Milwaukee Admirals on a long-term injury loan.

          The NHL announced last week that Watson had been returned to available status as he entered the follow-up phase of the league's substance abuse and behavioral health program. Watson had been suspended Jan. 29 as he entered the second stage of that program.

          Watson also had served a suspension for the first 18 games of the season after pleading no contest to a domestic assault charge in July. His girlfriend, Jenn Guardino, issued a statement in October taking blame for the incident in the parking lot of a gas station.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices