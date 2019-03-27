Bruins' Johansson, Krug returning to lineup

The Boston Bruins already look to be in playoff form, but they're getting more firepower with word that Marcus Johansson and Torey Krug are back from injury.

Johansson was diagnosed with a lung contusion following a heavy collision with Hurricanes forward Micheal Ferland on March 5 and has been out since. Johansson spent a night at Massachusetts General Hospital for tests and evaluation following the injury.

Krug has been out two weeks after suffering a concussion March 12 against Columbus.

Johansson, who was acquired from the New Jersey Devils at the trade deadline, slots into the second line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci for Wednesday's game against the Rangers in Boston. Krug will man the blue line with Brandon Carlo and should be on the point for the Bruins' No. 1 power-play unit.

"It's a good time to get back in, get a few good game in," Johansson said. "We need to build on our game toward the playoffs. I'm just excited. It's going to be fun to get back playing in front of our home crowd."

The Bruins' 101 points are tied for second in the league with Calgary, behind Tampa Bay.