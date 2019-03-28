        <
        >

          Sabres demote former 1st-round pick Thompson

          11:18 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres have demoted center Tage Thompson to the minors.

          Thompson is being sent down to AHL Rochester while in the midst of a 23-game goal drought. The 22-year-old has just seven goals and five assists for 12 points in 65 games this season.

          Buffalo acquired the 2016 first-round draft pick in a multiplayer trade that sent center Ryan O'Reilly to the St. Louis Blues in July.

          Thompson's demotion on Thursday comes a day after Buffalo called up rookie forward Victor Olofsson.

          Olofsson is leading Rochester with 60 points. He has an opportunity to make his NHL debut Thursday, when Buffalo hosts Detroit.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices