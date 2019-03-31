Ovi has 8th 50-goal season, joins Gretzky, Bossy

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals became the third player in NHL history to record eight or more 50-goal seasons Saturday night -- a list topped by Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky, who each had nine.

The goal came with 5:25 left in the third period of the Capitals' 6-3 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ovechkin's 51st goal of the season came on a power play less than two minutes later.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Ovechkin is only the third player to score 50 goals in a season at age 33-or-older: Jaromir Jagr scored 54 at age 33 in 2005-06 and Johnny Bucyk scored 51 at age 35 in 1970-71.

With his 50th goal, Ovechkin also broke a tie with Brendan Shanahan (656) for 13th on the all-time goals list. Luc Robitaille is next on the list with 668.

Ovechkin's 51st goal of the season is also his 247th career power-play goal, tying Robitaille for fourth most in NHL history.