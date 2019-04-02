        <
        >

          Lightning hope for Hedman return before playoffs

          12:27 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Tampa Bay Lightning star defenseman Victor Hedman sat out Monday night and is not expected to play the final three games of the regular season.

          Hedman tried to deliver a hit to Washington's Carl Hagelin on Saturday but took the worse of the confrontation when his chin bounced off Hagelin's helmet.

          Hedman, 28, is officially listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Coach Jon Cooper told reporters that he didn't expect Hedman back before the playoffs.

          The Lightning have long since clinched the Presidents' Trophy for the best regular-season record in the NHL, so they can afford to be cautious with Hedman. But missing the defenseman once the playoffs begin next week would be a big blow for Tampa Bay.

          Hedman, the defending Norris Trophy winner as the league's best defenseman, has 12 goals and 42 assists in 70 games this season.

