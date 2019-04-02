Capitals' Kempny (hamstring) out 4-6 months

The Washington Capitals will be without defenseman Michal Kempny as they begin their Stanley Cup defense this spring.

Kempny underwent successful, season-ending surgery to repair a torn left hamstring, the team announced on Tuesday. He is expected to miss four to six months.

The Capitals acquired Kempny from the Chicago Blackhawks midway through last season, and he was an important depth defenseman during their 2018 Cup run. Kempny, 28, was having his best season as a pro, averaging more than 19 minutes a night through 71 games. He has not played since March 20.

The Capitals acquired defenseman Nick Jensen from the Detroit Red Wings ahead of this year's trade deadline, a move that looks increasingly important.

Kempny carries a $2.5 million cap hit and is under contract through the 2021-22 season.