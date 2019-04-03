Marchand 1st Bruin since '02-'03 with 100 points

Brad Marchand became the first Boston Bruins player in 16 seasons to reach 100 points when he assisted on David Pastrnak's third-period goal during a 6-2 victory at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Joe Thornton had 36 goals and 65 assists for the Bruins in 2002-03.

Marchand's assist, combined with his 36th goal earlier in the game, made him the 11th different Bruin to hit the century mark. Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr each did it six times.

"It's a special moment, and I owe it all to [linemates Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak] and obviously would not have done it without the group," Marchand told NBC Sports. "I appreciate everything we've been able to do together. We're having a lot of fun."

Marchand, 30, has played in 79 of Boston's 80 games this season. He is coming off back-to-back 85-point seasons, including doing so last season in just 68 games. He is currently fifth in the NHL in scoring.

The Bruins' victory, combined with Toronto's home loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, clinched second place in the Atlantic Division. That means the Bruins will have home-ice advantage in their first-round playoff series with the Maple Leafs that will start next week.