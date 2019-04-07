McDavid exits with leg injury; X-rays negative

Oilers star Connor McDavid suffers a leg injury sliding into the net during the last game of the regular season. (0:31)

CALGARY, Alberta -- Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid injured his left leg and left Saturday night's season-ending 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames after sliding into the net.

The team said after the game that X-rays were negative. McDavid will undergo an MRI upon returning to Edmonton.

McDavid fell to the ice after being challenged by Flames defenseman Mark Giordano and then slid hard into the net in the second period. McDavid held his left leg for several minutes before being helped off the ice by teammate Zack Kassian and a trainer.

The 22-year-old McDavid is second in the league in scoring this season with 116 points. The Oilers were eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.