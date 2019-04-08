        <
          Rantanen could return for Avs' first-round series

          4:59 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche might have All-Star forward Mikko Rantanen back for the start of their first-round playoff series against Calgary.

          Rantanen has been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury at Dallas on March 21. Rantanen is second on the team with 87 points and third in goals with 31.

          The right winger wore a red, no-contact jersey Monday at practice. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said afterward that Rantanen has been "progressing like just we hoped" and that he could play in Game 1 in Calgary on Thursday night.

          Rantanen's return would reunite him with fellow All-Stars Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon. The trio have combined for 261 points and 106 goals this season.

