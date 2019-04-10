2019 NHL playoffs: First-round, Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe picks

The 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs are set to begin on Wednesday, April 10. Our writers, analysts and editors weigh in with their predictions for each first-round series, along with way-too-early picks for the Stanley Cup Final and Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs.

Eastern Conference TB-CBJ BOS-TOR WSH-CAR NYI-PIT

Allen

TB in 4

TOR in 7

WSH in 6

NYI in 6

Arledge

TB in 5

BOS in 7

CAR in 6

PIT in 6

Becquey

TB in 5

TOR in 6

WSH in 5

PIT in 7

Buccigross

TB in 6

TOR in 7

WSH in 7

PIT in 7

Chandan

TB in 5

BOS in 6

CAR in 6

NYI in 5

Coller

TB in 6

BOS in 7

WSH in 6

PIT in 5

Crawford

TB in 4

TOR in 7

WSH in 6

NYI in 7

Filipovic

TB in 5

BOS in 7

WSH in 6

PIT in 7

Kaplan

TB in 6

BOS in 7

WSH in 5

PIT in 6

Kavanagh

TB in 5

BOS in 5

CAR in 7

NYI in 7

La Greca

TB in 5

BOS in 6

WSH in 5

NYI in 7

Levy

TB in 5

BOS in 7

WSH in 5

NYI in 7

Masi

TB in 5

BOS in 7

CAR in 7

PIT in 7

Matiash

TB in 6

BOS in 7

WSH in 5

NYI in 7

Melrose

TB in 6

BOS in 5

WSH in 7

PIT in 7

Peters

TB in 5

TOR in 6

WSH in 6

PIT in 6

Wyshynski

TB in 5

TOR in 7

WSH in 5

PIT in 6

Western Conference NSH-DAL WPG-STL CGY-COL SJ-VGS

Allen

DAL in 7

WPG in 5

COL in 7

SJ in 6

Arledge

NSH in 7

WPG in 6

CGY in 5

SJ in 7

Becquey

NSH in 6

STL in 7

CGY in 4

SJ in 7

Buccigross

DAL in 7

STL in 7

COL in 7

SJ in 7

Chandan

NSH in 4

STL in 5

CGY in 4

VGS in 7

Coller

DAL in 7

STL in 6

CGY in 7

VGS in 7

Crawford

NSH in 5

WPG in 6

CGY in 5

SJ in 6

Filipovic

NSH in 6

STL in 7

CGY in 5

SJ in 6

Kaplan

NSH in 6

WPG in 7

CGY in 6

VGS in 7

Kavanagh

NSH in 6

STL in 6

CGY in 5

SJ in 6

La Greca

DAL in 7

WPG in 6

CGY in 5

VGS in 5

Levy

NSH in 6

STL in 7

CGY in 7

VGS in 7

Masi

NSH in 5

STL in 6

CGY in 5

VGS in 7

Matiash

NSH in 6

STL in 7

CGY in 6

VGS in 7

Melrose

DAL in 7

STL in 6

COL in 7

VGS in 6

Peters

NSH in 5

WPG in 7

CGY in 5

VGS in 6

Wyshynski

NSH in 6

STL in 6

CGY in 6

VGS in 7

ESPN Experts panel: Sean Allen, NHL fantasy columnist; Ben Arledge, associate editor; Pierre Becquey, deputy editor; John Buccigross, SportsCenter anchor, "In the Crease" host; Matthew Coller, NHL writer; Sachin Chandan, hockey researcher for ESPN the Magazine; Aimee Crawford, senior editor; Dimitri Filipovic, NHL writer; Emily Kaplan, national NHL reporter; Tim Kavanagh, general editor; Don La Greca, ESPN Radio host; Steve Levy, SportsCenter anchor; Vince Masi, Sports and Information research specialist; Victoria Matiash, NHL fantasy columnist; Barry Melrose, NHL analyst; Chris Peters, NHL prospects writer; Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer.