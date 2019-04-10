Avs get Rantanen back for Game 1 vs. Flames

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Colorado Avalanche All-Star forward Mikko Rantanen has recovered from an upper-body injury and will play in the team's first-round playoff series against Calgary.

Game 1 is Thursday night in Calgary.

Rantanen has been sidelined since taking a check into the boards near the team benches at Dallas on March 21. He's coming off a regular season in which he had career highs of 31 goals and 87 points. The right winger led the team with 16 power-play goals.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said after practice Wednesday that he expects Rantanen to "play a lot, just like he normally does."

Rantanen said he feels "really good" heading into the Flames series. He had four assists in six games last season during a first-round playoff loss to Nashville.