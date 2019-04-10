Rantanen back for Avs in Game 1 loss to Flames

Colorado Avalanche All-Star forward Mikko Rantanen returned from an upper-body injury and played in Thursday night's 4-0 loss in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Calgary Flames.

Rantanen had been sidelined since taking a check into the boards near the team benches at Dallas on March 21. He logged 21 minutes on the ice in Game 1.

Rantanen was coming off a regular season in which he had career highs of 31 goals and 87 points. The right winger led the team with 16 power-play goals.

Game 2 is Saturday night in Calgary.

