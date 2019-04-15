Flyers announce Vigneault as team's new coach

The Philadelphia Flyers have hired Alain Vigneault as head coach.

Vigneault, 57, most recently coached the New York Rangers for five seasons before he was dismissed last spring. He is scheduled to be the coach for Team Canada in May's World Championships in Slovakia.

Vigneault also coached the Vancouver Canucks for seven seasons (2006-13) and the Montreal Canadiens for four seasons (1997-2001). He won the Jack Adams Award in 2007. Vigneault's teams have won the President's Trophy three times (2011, 2012 and 2015) and have reached the Stanley Cup Final twice -- with the Canucks in 2011 and the Rangers in 2014.

"We are extremely excited to have Alain join this franchise and lead our team behind the bench for many years to come," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. "He brings a tremendous amount of success over an extended period of time that will prove valuable to our team to take the next steps in returning the winning culture to the Philadelphia Flyers organization."

The Flyers said the contract was for multiple years; details of the contract were undisclosed.

In 1,216 NHL career games coached, Vigneault's record is 648-435-98 (.588 winning percentage); his 648 wins are tied for 12th all time among NHL coaches.

"It is an honor to be selected as the next head coach of the Flyers," Vigneault said in a statement. "The history they have established and the passionate fan base has made this a first-class franchise. I am excited to work with Chuck, the talented group of players and prospects coming up through the system, in order to return Philadelphia to the top of the NHL landscape."

The Flyers missed the playoffs this season after a turbulent year, including the midseason firing of GM Ron Hextall and coach Dave Hakstol.

Scott Gordon served as interim head coach.