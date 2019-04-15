        <
          Sharks' Thornton might face NHL discipline over hit

          7:29 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LAS VEGAS -- San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton might face NHL punishment over a hit on the Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek in a Game 3 loss to Vegas.

          The NHL's Department of Player Safety said Monday it would hold a hearing with Thornton over the hit, which occurred during the second period of Sunday's Game 3 in their Western Conference first-round series. Vegas won 6-3 and takes a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 on Tuesday night.

          Thornton was called for an illegal check to the head and defended it after the game. He has a goal and two assists in the series.

