Bourque sorry for crossing picket line at market

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Former NHL star Ray Bourque has apologized for crossing a picket line to shop at a Massachusetts supermarket where workers are on strike.

Bourque, who played for the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, was caught on video exiting a North Andover Stop & Shop on Monday as a worker said "Shame on you."

Thousands of Stop & Shop workers at 240 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island went on strike last week over what they say is an unfair contract proposal.

Bourque, a 22-year member of the NHL players' union, apologized on Twitter.

I support the employees of Stop & Shop and once my medical condition is resolved I plan on returning to stand in solidarity and will walk the picket line alongside the members of the union. — Ray Bourque (@RayBourque77) April 15, 2019

Bourque, 58, retired from professional hockey in 2001. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.