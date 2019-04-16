        <
          Bourque sorry for crossing picket line at market

          7:45 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Former NHL star Ray Bourque has apologized for crossing a picket line to shop at a Massachusetts supermarket where workers are on strike.

          Bourque, who played for the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, was caught on video exiting a North Andover Stop & Shop on Monday as a worker said "Shame on you."

          Thousands of Stop & Shop workers at 240 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island went on strike last week over what they say is an unfair contract proposal.

          Bourque, a 22-year member of the NHL players' union, apologized on Twitter.

          Bourque, 58, retired from professional hockey in 2001. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

