Hurricanes likely without Ferland, Svechnikov

The Carolina Hurricanes erupted for five goals to beat the Capitals in Game 3, but they will be missing some firepower for Thursday's game.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Wednesday that power forward Micheal Ferland is not expected to play with an upper-body injury.

"I would say (he's) still a ways away," he told reporters.

That news comes after he said Tuesday that 19-year-old forward Andrei Svechnikov is in the concussion protocol after being knocked out in a fight with Alex Ovechkin and is unlikely to be back for Game 4.

Ferland, 26, tried to lay a hit on Washington tough guy Tom Wilson in the first period Monday. He left the game shortly after and did not return.

Svechnikov has three points in the Hurricanes' three playoff games. Ferland hasn't registered a point in the postseason, but he was fourth on the team in scoring with 40 points during the regular season.

Carolina trails the opening-round series 2-1 after winning 5-0 Monday.