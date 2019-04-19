Stevie GM: Wings tab Yzerman to replace Holland

Steve Yzerman is returning to the Detroit Red Wings as the team's vice president and general manager, the team announced Friday.

Ken Holland, who had been GM for more than 20 years, has signed a multiyear extension to serve as Detroit's senior vice president.

Yzerman spent his entire 22-season NHL playing career (1983 to 2006) with the Red Wings. He won three Stanley Cups while serving as team captain from 1986 until his retirement.

He had been general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning since 2010 before stepping down from the role in September and moving to a senior advisory position.

Yzerman's family remained in Detroit while he was with the Lightning, and he commuted during his time on the job.

Before joining the Lightning, Yzerman spent four seasons as vice president with the Red Wings. He also has held management roles with Hockey Canada.

TSN first reported Yzerman's hiring as GM.