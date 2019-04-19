        <
          Islanders D Boychuk (lower body) out 3-4 weeks

          11:25 AM ET
          • ESPN

          New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk will miss three to four weeks with a lower-body injury, general manager Lou Lamoriello said Friday.

          Boychuk was injured in the second period of the Islanders' series-clinching win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. He left the game and did not return.

          The timeline would knock Boychuk out for at least the team's second-round series. The Islanders, who are in the second round for just the second time in 26 years, will face the winner of the Washington Capitals-Carolina Hurricanes series, which is tied 2-2.

          Boychuk tallied three goals and 16 assists during the regular season. He had one assist in the Islanders' four-game sweep of the Penguins.

