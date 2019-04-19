Caps recall Smith-Pelly, hoping for more magic

The Washington Capitals have recalled postseason hero Devante Smith-Pelly from the AHL, the team announced Friday.

Smith-Pelly, who spent the last two months of the season with the Hershey Bears, had seven postseason goals last season for the Capitals -- including the game-tying goal in the Cup-clinching Game 5 win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Capitals are currently tied 2-2 with the Carolina Hurricanes in their first-round series. Game 5 is Saturday in Washington.

Washington had signed Smith-Pelly, 26, to a one-year, $1 million contract in the offseason, but he was waived by the Caps and assigned to Hershey in February. He had just four goals and four assists in 54 games before his release.

In 20 games with Hershey, the forward recorded 14 points on six goals and eight assists.

In a corresponding move, the Capitals assigned goaltender Vitek Vanecek to Hershey.