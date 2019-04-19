Caps' Smith-Pelly to play in Game 5 after recall

Washington Capitals have recalled postseason hero Devante Smith-Pelly from the AHL, the team announced Friday.

He will be in the lineup Saturday for Game 5 of the Caps' first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, coach Todd Reirden told reporters Friday. The series is tied 2-2.

The Capitals will be without winger T.J. Oshie, who is out indefinitely after he was pushed shoulder-first into the boards during Game 4 and went directly to the locker room clutching his right arm.

Reirden told reporters Friday that Oshie is seeing doctors, and the team would know more about his status in the next few days. He missed 12 games during the regular season as he dealt with symptoms from a concussion.

Smith-Pelly, who spent the last two months of the season with the Hershey Bears, had seven postseason goals last season for the Capitals -- including the game-tying goal in the Cup-clinching Game 5 win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Washington had signed Smith-Pelly, 26, to a one-year, $1 million contract in the offseason, but he was waived by the Caps and assigned to Hershey in February. He had just four goals and four assists in 54 games before his release.

In 20 games with Hershey, the forward recorded 14 points on six goals and eight assists.

In a corresponding move, the Capitals assigned goaltender Vitek Vanecek to Hershey.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan contributed to this report.