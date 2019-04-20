Top seed Flames join Lightning as 1st-round flops

The Stanley Cup is anyone's for the taking, and this year's playoffs is shaping up to be a wacky one.

The Calgary Flames were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche after losing 5-1 in Game 5 on Friday night, meaning the top seeds in both conferences have been ousted in the first round. The Tampa Bay Lightning, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, were swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier in the week.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it's the first time in NHL history that the No. 1 seeds in each conference have both been eliminated in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It has never happened in the NBA playoffs. In MLB, the teams with the best record in each league have both been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs five times during the wild-card era (2000, 2002, 2008, 2011, 2014), according to Elias.

The Lightning, who matched an NHL record with 62 regular-season wins, and the Flames combined for only one win in their first-round exits.

The Avalanche won four straight games to complete a 4-1 series win over the Flames, marking Colorado's first playoff series win since 2008. The Avalanche had the NHL's 17th-best record for the regular season.

The Flames had the NHL's second-best offense, averaging 3.52 goals per game. Yet after defeating the Avalanche 4-0 in Game 1, Calgary only managed seven goals over the next four losses.

Calgary goalie Mike Smith, making his first postseason appearance in seven years, had a rough time this series, especially when his team left him to dry by allowing 56 shots in Game 3, a 6-2 Colorado win.

Calgary coach Bill Peters decided to make veteran winger James Neal a healthy scratch in do-or-die Game 5. Neal, 31, signed a five-year $28.75 million deal in free agency after a long playoff run with the Vegas Golden Knights last spring. Neal underperformed this season, scoring a career-low seven goals.

The Avalanche won Game 2 in overtime, thanks to a goal by Nathan MacKinnon. Colorado got a boost in Game 3 with the arrival of recently signed college player Cale Makar, the 2019 Hobey Baker Award winner. Makar's University of Massachusetts team lost in the NCAA title game last Saturday night. By Sunday, he signed his NHL contract and on Monday, made his NHL debut and scored a goal, to boot. Makar is a Calgary native and his parents happen to be season ticket-holders.