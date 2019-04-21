Capitals' Oshie has surgery for broken collarbone

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie broke his collarbone when Carolina Hurricanes forward Warren Foegele pushed him into the boards on Thursday, and has undergone surgery for the injury, the team announced Sunday.

The Caps said Oshie is out indefinitely, but The Washington Post reported on Saturday that he is "almost certain" to be out for the playoffs.

Oshie was injured in the third period of Game 4 of the team's first-round playoff series and lay on the ice for several minutes following the hit. He went directly to the locker room, clutching his right arm.

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin called the incident a "dirty play" on the part of Foegele, who received a minor penalty, but the rookie will not face supplemental discipline from the league.

"I was trying to lift his stick, trying to give him a little nudge," Foegele said Thursday. "It was a little unfortunate play there. I wasn't trying to hurt him or anything. I hope he's OK."

Oshie missed Game 5 on Saturday, which Washington won 6-0 to take a 3-2 series lead.