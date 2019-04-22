Bruins' Cassidy questions Leafs' skating tactics

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has told officials to watch the Maple Leafs' skate-bump tactics.

"I'd just call it feet contacting feet," Cassidy told reporters in Boston on Monday, one day after the Bruins staved off elimination to force a Game 7. "Whether it's by accident or by design I don't know. I don't want to speculate."

Game 7 is in Boston on Tuesday -- the second-straight year a first-round series between these teams needed to go the distance. The Bruins won in last year's seventh game, 7-4.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said he's raised some concerns with an NHL supervisor over what he perceives to be some questionable tactics being employed by the Maple Leafs in the teams' first-round playoff series. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

On Monday, Cassidy was asked by a reporter whether he felt slew footing was an issue in the series.

Cassidy said he didn't think so, because the act of slew footing requires an arm -- but the coach did say he felt Toronto players were bumping into the back of Bruins skates a lot. "Whether it's just dumb luck, or how they battle for pucks," Cassidy said, "we've brought it up with the supervisor."

The NHL assigns a supervisor of officials to each NHL series, and coaches are encouraged to open a dialogue with the supervisor about any trends they see on the ice.

"There's a couple of things we find that Toronto does that we brought up," Cassidy said. "That's what [the supervisors] are here for, that's what they asked for. Is there anything you see? I'm sure Toronto brings some stuff up with us. We'll see where it goes."

Cassidy provided a few examples of the skate bump tactics. He said "there's been a few of them every game" and "that's what I believe caused the [Jake] DeBrusk/[Nazem] Kadri battle."

DeBrusk and Kadri had a few scuffles in Game 2; Kadri cross-checked DeBrusk late in the third period and was suspended for the remainder of the round.

Cassidy also pointed to a time when Sean Kuraly "went down from behind" after a faceoff.

When asked by a reporter about a play in the first period of Game 6 -- when Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom was called for high sticking after he appeared to have his skates taken out because of contact from Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott -- Cassidy was emphatic.

"There you go," Cassidy said. "They go into the corner and he all of a sudden is flying backwards and his stick gets up. So it will be pointed out. It's still a high stick if it catches a guy in the face, unfortunately. But I think the original contact caused the high stick. Because Nordy's stick was on the ice battling for it. Usually, a high stick comes up in the act of ... this one came up in the act of falling backwards because his foot got kicked out, so I would hope they would notice the contact there."