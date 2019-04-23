        <
        >

          Sabres' Bogosian out 5-6 months after surgery

          12:43 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian will miss five to six months after his second hip operation in a little more than a year.

          The Sabres provided the update Tuesday, two weeks after their season ended. Bogosian missed the final eight games with what the team referred to only as a lower-body injury.

          The timetable for recovery means Bogosian is in jeopardy of missing the start of next season.

          The surgery is the latest setback for the 28-year-old hard-hitting defenseman who has played 70 games just twice in his 11 NHL seasons. Bogosian was limited to playing just 18 games in 2017-18 before season-ending hip surgery in January of that season.

          Last season, he finished with three goals and 19 points in 65 games, matching the most he played since 2011-12, when Bogosian was with Winnipeg.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices