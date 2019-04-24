        <
          Sharks' Pavelski takes scary fall after Eakin hit

          12:56 AM ET
          • ESPN

          San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski exited in the third period of Tuesday night's Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights after being cross-checked during a faceoff by Cody Eakin.

          Eakin was given a five-minute major and a 10-minute game misconduct.

          The incident happened at the 10:47 mark in the third. Pavelski's head hit the ice after he was checked, and he had to be helped off by teammates.

          Trailing 3-0 at the time of the penalty, the Sharks scored four goals during the five-minute major to go up 4-3. Vegas tied it in the final minute to send the game to overtime.

