Leafs' Hyman expected to miss start of 2019-20

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman is expected to miss the start of the 2019-20 season following ACL surgery, the team announced Thursday.

The team said Hyman tore his ACL during the first round against the Boston Bruins, though he appeared in all seven games of the series. Surgery is scheduled for Monday.

The 26-year-old Hyman is expected to miss six months, which would stretch into the start of next season.

Hyman posted 21 goals and 20 assists during the regular season. He had one goal in the postseason.