2019 NHL playoffs: Picks on each second-round series

The second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs are set to begin on Thursday, April 25. Our writers, analysts and editors weigh in with their predictions for each series:

BOS-CBJ NYI-CAR STL-DAL SJ-COL

Allen

BOS in 4

NYI in 6

DAL in 4

SJ in 6

Arledge

BOS in 6

CAR in 6

STL in 7

SJ in 6

Becquey

BOS in 6

NYI in 6

STL in 7

SJ in 6

Buccigross

CBJ in 6

NYI in 7

STL in 7

SJ in 7

Chandan

BOS in 6

NYI in 5

DAL in 7

SJ in 5

Cohn

CBJ in 7

NYI in 7

STL in 7

COL in 6

Coller

BOS in 5

NYI in 5

STL in 7

SJ in 5

Crawford

CBJ in 7

NYI in 6

STL in 7

SJ in 6

Filipovic

CBJ in 6

NYI in 7

DAL in 7

SJ in 6

Kaplan

BOS in 7

NYI in 6

STL in 7

COL in 6

Kavanagh

BOS in 6

CAR in 7

DAL in 6

SJ in 7

La Greca

BOS in 6

NYI in 6

STL in 5

SJ in 6

Levy

BOS in 7

NYI in 6

STL in 7

COL in 6

Masi

BOS in 6

CAR in 7

STL in 6

SJ in 7

Matiash

BOS in 6

NYI in 6

STL in 6

SJ in 7

Melrose

BOS in 6

NYI in 5

DAL in 7

COL in 6

Peters

BOS in 7

NYI in 6

STL in 6

SJ in 6

Wyshynski

CBJ in 7

NYI in 6

STL in 6

SJ in 7

ESPN experts panel: Sean Allen, NHL fantasy columnist; Ben Arledge, associate editor; Pierre Becquey, deputy editor; John Buccigross, SportsCenter anchor, "In the Crease" host; Matthew Coller, NHL writer; Sachin Chandan, hockey researcher for ESPN the Magazine; Linda Cohn, SportsCenter anchor, "In the Crease" host; Aimee Crawford, senior editor; Dimitri Filipovic, NHL writer; Emily Kaplan, national NHL reporter; Tim Kavanagh, general editor; Don La Greca, ESPN Radio host; Steve Levy, SportsCenter anchor; Vince Masi, Sports & Information research specialist; Victoria Matiash, NHL fantasy columnist; Barry Melrose, NHL analyst; Chris Peters, NHL prospects writer; Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer.