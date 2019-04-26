Charlie Coyle deflects in the game-winning goal in overtime to give Bruins a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. (0:42)

After a shocking first round, who is ready for more? The second round is officially underway and looks to bring just as much excitement despite both higher seeds winning on Thursday night (for a change).

Here's a recap of last night's action and what to watch for tonight, in today's edition of ESPN Stanley Cup Playoffs Daily:

About last night ...

Game 1: Boston Bruins 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (OT) (Bruins lead the series, 1-0). The Bruins came out hot. The Blue Jackets looked like a team settling in after a week off. But then, Columbus scored two goals in 13 seconds (by Brandon Dubinsky and Pierre Luc-Dubois, after the scoresheet was corrected) and we had a game. In the end, it was third-line center Charlie Coyle who played hero to the home crowd at TD Garden and all the hometown fans back in Weymouth, Mass.

Game 1: St. Louis Blues 3, Dallas Stars 2 (Blues leads the series, 1-0). Vladimir Tarasenko's first of two goals came on the power play (for a penalty he drew), and his second proved to be the game-winner. It's the first power-play goal the Stars have allowed this postseason. It wasn't the best night for Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, who allowed a goal to Robby Fabbri on the opening shot, then heard his hometown St. Louis crowd chant his name derisively for most of the night.

play 0:47 Tarasenko nets 2 goals in Game 1 win vs. Stars Vladimir Tarasenko helps the Blues take a 1-0 series lead against the Stars by scoring two goals to secure the 3-2 Game 1 win.

Three Stars

1. Charlie Coyle, C, Boston Bruins

Hometown boy comes home, does good. Coyle, who fell out of favor in Minnesota, has been everything you'd want in a trade deadline acquisition; at times, he was the Bruins' best forward in the first round series. Now he scores the game-tying and overtime goals to open Round 2.

2. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, St. Louis Blues

Tarasenko started the season slowly as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. He's as hot as ever, with two goals on Thursday. Only two Blues players in history have more playoff goals than Tarasenko: Brett Hull and Bernie Federko.

3. Jordan Binnington, G, St. Louis Blues

The kid continues to impress. He stopped 16 of 17 shots in the third period alone (including a few wild ones). Binnington's five postseason wins are now the most by a St. Louis rookie goaltender.

Play of the night

Vlad Tarasenko gets his second of the game pic.twitter.com/fCsNULcto4 - Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 26, 2019

That's how you drive to the net.

Dud of the night

Uhh... not cool, Brad.

On the schedule

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders, Game 1, 7 p.m. ET

These are two plucky underdogs battling it out, but there's one storyline you'll hear more than any other one heading into Game 1: the Canes are likely exhausted -- physically and emotionally -- after grinding out their series against the defending champion Washington Capitals two days ago. The Isles have been resting up for a week. Our take? That might make for a sloppy first period, but things should settle after that.

Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, Game 1, 10 p.m. ET

The Sharks are a bit banged up, and will be without captain Joe Pavelski for at least one game. The Avs, meanwhile, are getting healthier. Defenseman Samuel Girard, who missed the last three games of the Calgary series, is healthy and ready to go. Could we see both Girard and Cale Makar on a power-play unit together (as suggested in practice on Thursday)? Derick Brassard (illness) is available too.

Social post of the day

A sweet moment for Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin and his family.

Quotable

George McPhee said the NHL apologized to the Knights, and added: "There will be no pity parties. Stuff happens in games. We're going to take the rearview mirror out and put a real good team on the ice next year. We're not going to carry around a big suitcase full of yesterdays." - Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 25, 2019

You never want to be caught carrying a big suitcase full of yesterdays.