Likely No. 1 pick Hughes tops Ovi's U18 mark

Jack Hughes, the consensus No. 1 prospect for the 2019 NHL draft, continued his record breaking at the IIHF World Under-18 Championship Sunday.

With an assist in the second period of the bronze medal game against Canada, Hughes passed Alex Ovechkin for the most career points at the tournament with 32. Hughes had tied the mark with a goal earlier in the period. Both played in 14 games.

Heading to the third period, Hughes was only one point behind Nikita Kucherov's 21 in 2011 for the most points in a single tournament.

Also heading to the final period, Cole Caufield remained tied with Ovechkin for most goals in a single tournament with 14. Caufield then missed an open net on a pass from Hughes early in the third.