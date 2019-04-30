Stanley Cup Playoffs Daily: Maroon seals Game 3 win for Blues

Patrick Maroon's goal with under 2 minutes left in the 3rd period propels the Blues to a 4-3 win over the Stars and gives St. Louis a 2-1 series lead. (1:05)

We only got one game on Monday night, but it sure was a thriller, as the St. Louis Blues' game winner over the Dallas Stars was scored within the final two minutes of regulation.

Here's a recap of last night's action and what to watch for tonight, in today's edition of ESPN Stanley Cup Playoffs Daily:

Game 2: St. Louis Blues 4, Dallas Stars 3 (Blues lead the series, 2-1). Just as the Stars had taken over home-ice advantage in this series, they let it slip away. And just as the Blues looked like they were going to let this game slip away, they bounced back with resiliency. The third period was symbolic, but mainly just wild, with a four-goal outburst occurring in a five-minute stretch.

It was the Blues who prevailed -- despite three rallies from the Stars -- as Patrick Maroon scored the game winner with 1:38 left (about two minutes after Tyler Seguin had tied it up ... again). The Blues have been road warriors this postseason, going 4-0 and all in one-goal games. We have a feeling this series has plenty of more twists in store.

1. Patrick Maroon, LW, St. Louis Blues

There have been plenty of "local boy comes home, does good" moments in these playoffs (see: John Tavares, Charlie Coyle) and Monday night belonged to Pat Maroon. After joining his hometown team at a discount last summer, Maroon scored the game-winning goal with 1:38 remaining to seal the win.

2. Tyler Seguin, C, Dallas Stars

If Maroon didn't play spoiler, Seguin would have been the hero on Monday. His game-tying goal with 4:08 remaining sent the crowd into a frenzy. The top line was once again terrific in this game; they've now combined for 10 goals and 56 high-danger chances in these playoffs.

3. Jaden Schwartz, LW, St. Louis Blues

After finishing the season with just 0.16 goals per game (the second-lowest rate of his career), Schwartz bounced back in a big way these playoffs. The team leader in goals (six) is averaging 0.67 per game, including the opening tally on Monday. And once again, Schwartz responded positively to a lineup change.

Jaden Schwartz has six goals in nine post-season games after scoring 11 in the regular season. pic.twitter.com/i8tigIpFmo - Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2019

Play of the night

A periodic reminder that Jason Spezza still has it. Look at this setup.

Spezza finds the opening to get it to Radulov and Rads beats Binnington up top.#GoStars | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/DPZQ4pn7Sr - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 30, 2019

Dud of the night

We'll just leave this here.

On the schedule

Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, Game 3, 7 p.m. ET. (Series tied, 1-1)

When fans show up at Nationwide Arena, they will receive free shirts that say: First-round victory is not the goal. That's the mantra for the Blue Jackets, who are hosting their first second-round game in franchise history. Columbus comes in with momentum after rediscovering their offense and taking home-ice advantage away from the Bruins. It sounds like Bruce Cassidy is mixing up Boston's lines again; David Pastrnak could start to get going once he's on the third line with red-hot Charlie Coyle (and facing off against bottom-six defensemen).

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, Game 3, 10 p.m. ET. (Series tied, 1-1)

Nathan MacKinnon is arguably the most dominant forward remaining in these playoffs. The top center has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past six. Linemate Mikko Rantanen is also riding a six-game point streak. As the series shifts to Colorado, it means the Sharks no longer get last change, and the chance to put Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic against him. San Jose is still likely playing shorthanded, as it's unclear when captain Joe Pavelski will return to the lineup.

Social post of the day

This is absolutely amazing... this kind of stuff is the biggest reason I am blessed to do what I do.... this was me as a kid watching Sakic and Forsberg. Thank you so much for sharing https://t.co/6BAnNyhbWm - Matt Duchene (@Matt9Duchene) April 30, 2019

Mini 95 has a bright future ahead.

