Avs to be without Calvert in Game 3 vs. Sharks

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche will be without physical forward Matt Calvert for Game 3 against San Jose on Tuesday.

Calvert was banged up Sunday after taking a hit while delivering a pass to Nathan MacKinnon for an empty-net goal late in Game 2 at San Jose.

Sven Andrighetto will take Calvert's place in the lineup. The second-round playoff series is tied at a game apiece.

Sharks captain Joe Pavelski and forward Joonas Donskoi didn't travel with the team, coach Peter DeBoer said. Pavelski and Donskoi were both hurt during the Sharks' first-round series against Vegas and have yet to play in this one.

DeBoer also said center Gustav Nyquist went home to be with his wife for the birth of their child. He's expected back in time for the game.