          HOFer, 8-time Cup winner Red Kelly dies at 91

          2:43 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Hall of Famer Red Kelly has died at age 91.

          Kelly played 20 seasons in the NHL between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs as both a defenseman and forward.

          Kelly was an eight-time Stanley Cup winner split evenly between Detroit and Toronto.

          A 12-time All-Star, Kelly won the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman for the 1953-54 season with Detroit.

          He also was a four-time winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy given for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct.

          "Red was the ultimate hockey renaissance man who seemingly could do it all," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

          Kelly was also the Los Angeles Kings' first head coach. He also coached the Pittsburgh Penguins and Maple Leafs.

          Kelly scored 281 goals and 542 assists.

