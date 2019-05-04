        <
          Isles, down 0-3 in series, pull G Lehner for Greiss

          9:20 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RALEIGH, N.C. -- The New York Islanders pulled starting goalie Robin Lehner in the second period of Game 4 of their second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

          With his team trailing the series 3-0, coach Barry Trotz played coy by declining to announce his starter in the lead-up to the game, saying he didn't want to give the Hurricanes a chance to prepare.

          He yanked Lehner for backup Thomas Greiss after allowing two goals in a 66-second span of the second period. Teuvo Teravainen beat him at 2:11, and Greg McKegg chased him by stuffing in a rebound at 3:17 to make it 3-1.

          Lehner is winless in seven career games against Carolina, including the first three of this series. Greiss appeared in his first playoff game since 2016.

