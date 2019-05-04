Isles pull Lehner for Greiss but can't avoid sweep

Sebastian Aho passes the puck ahead from behind the net to Warren Foegele who sends it across the crease to Teuvo Teravainen for a 2nd-period goal. (0:21)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The New York Islanders pulled starting goalie Robin Lehner in the second period of Friday's Game 4, but the move wasn't enough to stop the Carolina Hurricanes from completing a sweep of their second-round series.

With his team trailing the series 3-0, coach Barry Trotz played coy by declining to announce his starter in the lead-up to the game, saying he didn't want to give the Hurricanes a chance to prepare.

He yanked Lehner for backup Thomas Greiss after allowing two goals in a 66-second span of the second period. Teuvo Teravainen beat him at 2:11, and Greg McKegg chased him by stuffing in a rebound at 3:17 to make it 3-1.

Greiss wasn't much better against the relentless Hurricanes, with Williams scoring their third goal of the period off a give-and-go from Nino Niederreiter at 8:51 and Andrei Svechnikov riling up the rowdy Caniacs with his goal with 4:47 left.

The Islanders would go on to lose 5-2, swept for the first time since the Rangers did it in the first round in 1994.

Lehner is winless in seven career games against Carolina, including the first three of this series, while Greiss was appearing in his first playoff game since 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.