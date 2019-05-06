Stanley Cup Playoffs Daily: Blues force a Game 7 with Stars

David Perron and Jaden Schwartz put the puck past Ben Bishop in the Blues' 4-1 win vs. the Stars to even the series at 3-3. (0:34)

The St. Louis Blues struck early and often in a critical Game 6 against the Dallas Stars, meaning we'll have at least one Game 7 on our slate this week.

Here's a recap of last night's action (check out replays of every playoff game on ESPN+) and what to watch for tonight, in today's edition of ESPN Stanley Cup Playoffs Daily:

Jump ahead: Last night's games | Three stars

Play of the night | Today's games | Social post of the day

About last night ...

Game 6: St. Louis Blues 4, Dallas Stars 1 (series tied, 3-3)

2019 Stanley Cup playoffs Miss a game from the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs? Want to experience a game again? Every playoff matchup is available for replay on ESPN+. Watch now »

Just when you want to count the Blues out, they come roaring back. In a do-or-die Game 6 on the road, St. Louis looked confident as ever. The Blues are now 5-1 on the road in these playoffs, the best record of any team. Perhaps more impressive? They're outscoring opponents 11-2 on the road in the third period.

Some controversy stemmed from whether the refs should have blown the whistle when Ben Bishop got hit in the collarbone, went down in pain, and had the Blues score while he was down. The NHL's supervisor for the series, Kay Whitmore, defended the official's decision. "The puck hit him in the shoulder and they didn't deem it serious," said Whitmore, per a pool reporter. He added: "It wasn't a long duration of time. But the rule is pretty clear in that situation." The Stars say they expect Bishop to be fine for Game 7.

Three Stars

1. Alex Pietrangelo, D, St. Louis Blues

With his team on the brink of elimination, the captain set the tone. Pietrangelo scored just 63 seconds into the game, which rattled the Stars.

Pietrangelo opens the scoring just 63 seconds into the game. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/q6b9FkYB4s - NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 5, 2019

2. Jaden Schwartz, LW, St. Louis Blues

Schwartz had a goal and assist, upping his total to a team-leading 11 points these playoffs. His eight goals trail only Logan Couture.

3. David Perron, RW, St. Louis Blues

Perron's no-look shot proved to be the game-winner, and he provided the most quotable moment from the locker room after the win (see below).

Play of the night

Not only is it a beautiful shot, but this was Sammy Blais' first career playoff goal -- in his first career playoff game. He hadn't seen game action since March 12.

Dud of the night

OK, so it's a dud from two nights ago. But we can't stop thinking about that poor trash can.

Here's the metal trash can JT Compher just smashed a few minutes earlier. #Avs pic.twitter.com/c7AaRAdxmu - Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) May 5, 2019

On the schedule

Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, Game 6, 7 p.m. ET (Bruins lead the series, 3-2)

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella guaranteed his team would return to Boston for a Game 7. Why? "Because we will," he said. When asked to react to that bulletin board material, most Bruins players didn't bite. It's smart not to get into a war of words when the action has been so entertaining on the ice. David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are sizzling right now (11 points in the last two games, accounting for six of Boston's eight goals). Blue Jackets forwards have scored only six even-strength goals in the five games so far in this series, which is not ideal.

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, Game 6, 10 p.m. ET (Sharks lead the series, 3-2)

We've finally learned a bit more about what Joe Pavelski has been enduring since his injury in Game 7 of the first round. The Sharks' captain suffered a pressure cut that required staples, and experienced symptoms from concussion. But, he's been skating and training every day and will join the team on the trip for this game, meaning he could be in for Game 6. The Avs will need more big stuff from goalie Philipp Grubauer, who is coming off a playoff career-high 37 saves in Game 5. The Avs hope Nathan MacKinnon can spark things; the center mustered just one shot and no points in Game 5 following an eight-game point streak.

Social post of the day

What is this wizardry?

Reddit has reminded me that I wrote this back in January and I'm going to bring it to my next job review. https://t.co/A8BrdKJMmd pic.twitter.com/IOe2J8UFV7 - Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) May 5, 2019

Quotable

Nous comprenons, David.