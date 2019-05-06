Flyers add Therrien, Yeo to Vigneault's staff

The Philadelphia Flyers added former NHL head coaches Michel Therrien and Mike Yeo to Alain Vigneault's staff on Monday.

The announcement was made by executive vice president and general manager Chuck Fletcher. Vigneault voiced his approval for the moves.

"I am excited to add Michel and Mike on our coaching staff to work alongside Ian Laperriere, Kim Dillabaugh and Adam Patterson," Vigneault said in a statement. "Both men have enjoyed success at all levels throughout their coaching careers, including working together at the NHL level. Each brings a considerable amount of experience and knowledge to our group, which I have no doubt will help lead our team to immediate success."

In addition, Scott Gordon, who served as the interim coach last season after Dave Hakstol was fired, will return to coach the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Fletcher announced. The Flyers finished 25-22-4 in Gordon's 51 games as the interim coach.

The Flyers named Vigneault the team's new head coach last month.

Therrien, 55, has a record of 406-303-23-82 in 12 seasons as a head coach, most recently with the Montreal Canadiens in the 2016-17 season. He led the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Stanley Cup final in 2008. Yeo, 45, is 246-181-55 in eight seasons as a head coach, most recently with the St. Louis Blues last season.

Assistant coaches Kris Knoblauch and Rick Wilson will not return for the 2019-20 season.